Nevada Guard soldier killed, 3 injured in tank rollover

The Nevada National Guard says one soldier was killed and three others were injured late Tuesday night when a tank rolled over at a training base in California.

Nevada National Guard Sgt. Erick Studenicka says the accident occurred at Fort Irwin about 35 miles (56.32 kilometers) northeast of Barstow, where the soldiers' brigade is undergoing a month-long training.

Studenicka says the soldier who was killed was member of the Guard's 1st Squadron, 221st Calvary Regiment based in Las Vegas. The soldier's name will be released 24 hours after the soldier's family is notified.

Studenicka says three other soldiers who were in the tank and injured were taken to a hospital were taken to a hospital on base and are expected to be released Thursday.

According to a news release, the brigade is completing a month-long training rotation at the U.S. Army’s combat training center.

“The entire organization is at a terrible loss,” said Col. Scott Sheridan, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team commander in the news release. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our fallen Soldier. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.