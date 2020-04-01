Nevada businesses, schools to be closed until April 30

A man walks by a tattoo parlor closed and boarded up due to coronavirus Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday night issued an emergency order banning gatherings of more than 10 people in the state indoors or outdoors, a more aggressive move to try to slow the spread of the coronavrius.(AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is extending his order closing the state's casinos, schools and non-essential businesses by two weeks until the end of April.

The new order mirrors national social distancing guidelines that President Donald Trump decided over the weekend to extend until April 30 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Sisolak on Wednesday also issued a statewide directive telling Nevadans to stay at home, with an exception for essential trips such as visits to the doctor, to buy groceries or exercise. It does not carry penalties if rules are broken.

 
