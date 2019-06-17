New Blaine County Museum director aims to boost interest in local history

On Sunday, Hailey resident Rebecca Cox mingled with visitors as they looked through artifacts inside the Blaine County Museum.

Cox serves as the new museum's director for the 2019 season. Her passion to rekindle an interest in history within the community and get more foot traffic will be some of her goals this season.

"I'm an avid museum goer myself," Cox said. "I have three kids that I take. I just know it's so instrumental of telling a story, getting people interested in the area, the community."

On Father's Day, the museum had its grand opening to kick-off the season, Cox said they had a smaller opening on Memorial Day but wanted to provide more activities for the community.

The festivities included mini-golf, live music and a museum scavenger hunt.

Cox aims to collaborate with other educational organizations in the Wood River Valley.

"Bringing some authors in, hosting lectures, having a place that would be a multi-use," Cox said.

Cox said they recently purchased a lot adjacent to the building and hopes they're going in the right direction to revamp the museum.

"My personal passion is for the next generation to catch the spark," she said. "We have a wonderful older community and even the board of our directors have sort of carrued the torch of history for quite a while and I know that the next generation will also appreciate things just as much, but I really want to make it accessible to them, so the next generation continues to preserve these things."

The museum is open seven days a week.