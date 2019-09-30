NewCold Burley adds jobs to the Magic Valley

The second NewCold facility is officially open in the United States and it's right here in the Magic Valley.

"We came to the area to support the McCain expansion, and with that we have excess pallets that we would like to find other customers for," said Derek Bedke, the site manager. "With this facility we have new jobs that have entered into the Magic Valley."

The $90 million facility holds 90,000 pallets.

"We have plenty of pallet locations that are still available in our facility and we are a long ways from being full," Bedke said.

While a lot of NewCold Burley is automated, it has added 100 more jobs to the Magic Valley. They are still looking for more people to join their team… in negative 5 degree temperatures.

"Currently I'm looking for 10 individuals right now. Forklift drivers, maintenance techs, and other specialty positions, and then that will just keep growing," Bedke said.

The grand opening signifies a new partnership within the community.

"That's the reason we are here, is to support McCain's supply chain with the next level of technology," said Jonas Swarttouw, the US Country Manager.

The company says that they expect to see more growth in the future.

We are creating here, many different food companies, who all lean on the same type of supporting companies, packaging company, a logistics company, like ourselves," Swarrtouw said. What you see in general, is that companies, when you see that such a cluster exists, other companies want to locate next to that, so it's become sort of a self-fulfilling prophecy that this area will be growing further."

For more information, visit https://newcoldburley.com/