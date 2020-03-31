New Cold Burley continues business as usual during COVID-19

New Cold Burley is an automated cold storage facility located in the Magic Valley and during this time of the COVID-19 crisis, they are lucky enough to not have to change the way they are doing business.

"We support McCain and their potato processing facility here in Burley," said Derek Bedke, the site manager, "and they are getting their potato products out to everywhere in the United States, and sometimes into Canada and sometimes into Mexico, and we are the warehouse that facilitates that to happen."

Much of the warehouse is automated, meaning that they are prepared for social distancing.

"We are able to move pallets around with a lot less people than a conventional warehouse would be able to do it," Bedke said. "So at a time like this, we can limit exposure to one another. We can have people a little bit more spaced out and operate under the CDC guidelines at the moment."

And while many people are losing their jobs, or being laid off, New Cold Burley is hiring more people to support the agriculture business.

"We are scaling up by maybe five or 10 people to keep all the business flowing," said US Country Manager Jonas Swarrtouw. "So I think automation enables us to ramp up and ramp down in a more controlled and reliable way, which I think is good for the supply chain."

They say that they are glad they can continue to support the agriculture community during these uncertain times.

"There is a lot of chaos, turmoil, uncertainty, but New Cold remains open," he said. "We remain a help to the cold supply chain in the United States, but especially here in this local community."