New Hagerman business hosts Jingle Bell Run

A new business in Hagerman that recently opened up hosted a fun holiday-themed event to raise money for a good cause.

Mountain Sage Wellness Center opened their doors last month, and they specialize in helping those suffering from mental illness, physical pain and PTSD conditions.

They planned to host a jingle bell run earlier on Saturday, but the owner says the weather may have steered some people away. However, everyone who attended still had a great time, and they're already planning for next year.

"After this, every year, probably the second weekend of December, we'll gather everyone that wants to dress up in Santa suits and elf suits and the Grinch and stuff and go for a walk. And it's just a way to help raise money for the center. It was just $8 to donate to the center and that helps me take care of people that can't afford it," says Nancy Moudy, owner of Mountain Sage Wellness Center.

Nancy says she already has a lot of events planned for the New Year so you can head to their Facebook page for any updates.