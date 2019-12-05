Twin Falls police speaks about new Idaho law targeting uninsured drivers

Idaho lawmakers have announced a new law targeting uninsured drivers by suspending vehicle registration, which is expected to take effect Jan. 1.

Officials said uninsured drivers would receive a notice after two months, saying they have 30 days to get insurance. (Source: KMVT).

The Department of Motor Vehicles will use an online insurance verification system each month to ensure vehicle owners have insurance coverage.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, drivers who don't keep insurance on their vehicles could see their registration suspended after a few months.

Twin Falls police officer Ryan Howe said he hopes the new law would reduce the number of citations the department gives out.

"It's unfair for the other drivers where maybe the uninsured motorist cause the crash, and now their insurance has to pay for it, or they have to pay for that crash," Howe said.

Doug Stokes, an agent from State Farm Insurance, says the bill won't fully exonerate everyone who is uninsured, but it will make a significant impact.

"It's a great law, and I think it will help us in the state of Idaho, be safer and more secure," he said.

Officials said uninsured drivers would receive a notice after two months, saying they have 30 days to get insurance.

Also, it would cost $75 and proof of insurance to reinstate vehicle registration if it's revoked.