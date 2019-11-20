New Jackpot casino under construction

Residents hope a new casino that is under construction will be a boost to the Jackpot, Nevada, economy.

Construction workers laying rebar for Dotty's casino in Jackpot, Nevada (Source: KMVT)

From southern Idaho to northern Nevada, the communities and economies of the towns are linked.

There's a change coming to that scene in the near future and is already in motion. The casino community of Jackpot, Nevada, is adding another watering hole in the form of a Dotty’s casino and sports book. For community residents they all seem to agree it's a plus,

"I think it's actually really awesome," said resident Lora Norman. "I think it's going to bring in more business and hopefully more people to move down here, which means we'll get more housing for people."

A fire earlier in the year put the jackpot community in the position of all but losing the structure of one its casinos entirely.

"I heard that they were going to build the one out by the Four Jacks, but that didn't pan out very well," said resident Phillip Brooks. "So I'm thinking the Dotty’s will help out real well and help the community grow."

The addition will help a diverse community.

"La comunidad está entusiasmada de tener nuevos negocios de cualquier tipo. Abrirá más puertas para queotros interesados en visitar la ciudad," said Maria Salas (translated "The community is excited to have new businesses of any type. It will open more doors to have others interested in visiting the town."

The community is excited to have new businesses of any type. it will open more door to have others interested in visiting the town

"We're actually looking it to grow and eventually become a town our self one day," said Jackpot Public Works Superintendent Shawn Burt. "Because we're un-incoprorated right now, and this is a big boost in the arm towards bringing more businesses and more residents into Jackpot."