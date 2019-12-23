New Show at Faulkner Planetarium: Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation

• Opening Date:

Thursday, December 26

• Times:

1:30 & 3:30 PM Thursday, December 26

1:30, 3:30, & 7:00 PM Friday, December 27

3:30 & 7:00 PM Saturday, December 28

2:30 PM December 31, January 2, 3, & 4

7:00 PM January 3 & 4

Starting January 5

 7:00 PM Tuesdays & Fridays

 2:30 & 7:00 PM Saturdays

• Synopsis:

There are a few storylines that run parallel to one another in this giant screen film. One storyline is that of the role volcanoes have played in making the Earth what it is today, starting with the birth of the planet to providing nutrient rich soils in areas where there is rich biodiversity . Another storyline is of the threat that volcanoes impose on those who live in their shadow. Millions of people are at risk of the ravages of volcanic activity in places like Naples, Italy, in Mount Vesuvius’ shadow. Yet another storyline is that of Carsten Peter, a National Geographic photographer and videographer with a passion for volcanoes. Carsten travels the world to photograph and video active volcanoes in an effort to not only capture their beauty and raw power, but to also help scientists better understand volcanoes. The audience joins Carsten at numerous active volcanoes around the world as they actively erupt. Carsten gets very up close with his quarry and the audience gets to join him from the safety of their seat in the planetarium. Audiences will witness the lava fountains of the 2018 Kilauea eruption in Hawaii’, dodge boulders at the edge of an active volcano in Indonesia, and descend with Carsten to a lava lake in Vanuatu.

• Ties to Southern Idaho:

While there are no active volcanoes in southern Idaho, and no part of the film takes place here, our region was volcanically active just a few thousand years ago. The evidence of this past activity can be seen in places like Craters of the Moon National Monument and Hell’s Half Acre near Idaho Falls.

• Admission Prices:

$6 adults

$5 seniors (age 60+)

$4 children (ages 2-17)

Children under age 2 admitted free.

