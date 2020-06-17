Twin Falls Animal Shelter updates visitor guidelines

Since Idaho is in Stage Four of reopening, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is now allowing more than 10 people inside its building. Counting families as one, instead of individuals. However, here is a catch.

Right now, the shelter is making extra room for serious adopters or for those who are looking for their missing animal.

Community members who are just at the shelter wanting to play with the animals are putting a strain on the tight system they have in place due to COVID-19. Making it difficult to keep a 6-foot distance and overstimulating the animals.

“Our ability to help people in a good consistent manner is compromised by too many people,” explained Debbie Blackwood, who is the director of People for Pets. “I’m going to say, more than 10 people can come in, but I’m asking the public to make sure you’re either missing a dog or that you’re seriously thinking about adopting.”

Blackwood added that it’s important to get these animals adopted, but the coronavirus has not gone away. So if the shelter feels like its too crowded to keep social distancing, the shelter will have to limit the amount of people inside.

