New Twin Falls mayor talks about first month in office

Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins has been in office for a month now.

Suzanne Hawkins becomes Twin Falls Mayor in 4-3 vote (Jake Manuel Brasil)

KMVT sat down with her to see how her first month has been.

Hawkins had served on the city council for 8 years previously, before being voted in with a 4-3 vote in January.

“So it has been a fairly easy transition I would say. The city of Twin Falls is very fortunate to have such great city staff and employees who know their jobs and do them well,” Hawkins stated.

In her first month, she says it's all been about getting out in Twin Falls.

“It's been a lot of meeting and greeting with different citizens and folks in the community. Just getting comfortable and introducing myself to people so that everyone knows that I'm here, and that you can reach out to me and that I'm here to visit,” Hawkins explained.

She says she has a support system she can turn to when needed.

“I'm very fortunate again with the city staff, our city attorney's wonderful for helping with some ideas. Having Ruth Pierce as our vice mayor, Ruth and I work very well together. One of our past mayors and now county commissioner Don Hall has been wonderful to reach out to. Representative Lance Clow has always been a mentor to me, and he is still available, even though I know he's very busy up in Boise right now,” Hawkins stated.

Hawkins has big plans for the future.

“As most folks know we just crossed the 50,000 in population threshold, which means there's a lot of new federal regulations that are going to be implemented. Whether we like it or not, we have to do it, so there's going to be a lot of growing and change that comes with growth. And as always, my goal in serving is to leave Twin Falls as a better place then where I found it,” Hawkins explained.

This is the first time Twin Falls has had females as both the mayor and vice mayor at the same time.

“Twin Falls is a very welcoming community to everyone. And I think the message is not only to girls, but to everyone, that you know, keep striving for your dreams, that you're only limited by where you limit yourself. Don't let others put you in a box. And if you have a goal, just put your energy towards it,” Hawkins said.

