New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

As the worst-hit areas of Asia continued to struggle with a new virus, with hundreds more cases reported Thursday in South Korea and China, worries about infection and containment spread across the globe.

President Donald Trump points to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The coronavirus has now caused more new cases outside China, the epicenter of the outbreak, than inside the country. With Brazil confirming Latin America’s first case, the virus has reached every continent but Antarctica.

Health officials say a new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday night. California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County and is getting medical care in Sacramento County.

An email from UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento said the patient arrived last week but the CDC waited four days before testing for the virus.

The government announced the worrisome development shortly after a presidential news conference in which President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings.

He put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of overseeing the nation’s response.

Trump also pushed back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested.

The president is facing a critical challenge as he tries to grapple with the outbreak: He must ask Americans to believe him even as he and some of his top advisers have contradicted government scientists in playing down the threat.

Trump has clashed repeatedly with scientists in his own administration and tends to see any crisis through the lens of his own reelection chances.

South Korea, US postpone annual military drills due to virus

The South Korean and U.S. militaries postponed their annual joint drills out of concerns over a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries’ armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities.

Twenty-two South Korean soldiers and one American service member in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

South Korea has already suspended some unilateral field training, placed 9,990 troops under quarantine and banned most of its enlisted soldiers from leaving their bases.

The U.S. military closed some amenities at several bases and was urging its personnel to avoid handshakes and large gatherings if possible.

South Korea reported 171 more cases of the new virus Thursday, mostly in the southeast, bringing its total number of infections to 1,766. Its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 115 of the new cases came from the southeastern city of Daegu, the country’s fourth largest city, where more than 1,100 infections have been reported.

The country also reported 13 deaths of virus patients so far.

Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages over virus; Iran says 26 dead

Saudi Arabia has halted travel to Islam’s holiest sites over fears about a new viral epidemic months ahead of the hajj pilgrimage. The extraordinary decision stops foreigners from reaching the holy city of Mecca and Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina.

The decision shows the concern about the outbreak potentially spreading into Saudi Arabia, whose oil-rich monarchy stakes its legitimacy on protecting Islam’s holy sites.

Experts are concerned Iran may be underreporting cases and deaths, given the illness’ rapid spread from the Islamic Republic across the Persian Gulf.

Iran announced Thursday 26 deaths among 245 confirmed cases of the virus. It was a significant increase in the number of known cases.

Iran Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour gave the new toll on Thursday in a televised news conference. He said the large number in new cases came from more labs now testing for the virus. He said there could be other large increases in the coming days.

New coronavirus reaches Latin America; first case in Brazil

Latin America saw its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus when Brazil’s government announced that a 61-year-old man who traveled to Italy this month had the virus.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that the Brazilian man had spent two weeks in northern Italy’s Lombardy region on a work trip, where he contracted the contagious virus.

With Brazil reporting the first case of the COVID-19 virus, neighboring countries and other nations around Latin America are attempting to block the possible arrival of the virus.

Peru, for example, is maintaining a team of specialists working around-the-clock shifts at Jorge Chávez International Airport. Argentina is calling on citizens to immediately report any flu-like symptom.

Puerto Rico’s government has established a task force charged with creating guidelines to be followed in the event of the virus reaching the U.S. territory. And Chile has announced a health emergency and measures including the purchase of millions of masks and protective outfits for health workers.

Japan to close schools nationwide to control spread of virus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he asked all elementary, middle and high schools to remain closed until spring holidays begin in late March to help control the spread of the new virus.

The measure comes amid growing concern about the rise in the number of untraceable cases in northern Japan and elsewhere. Japan now has more than 890 cases, including 705 from a quarantined cruise ship.

Officials in Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido said earlier Thursday that they were closing all 1,600 elementary and middle schools in the island prefecture, with the governor saying the coming one to two weeks are crucial in fighting the virus.

World shares slump after Trump announcement on virus plans

Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia after Trump announced the U.S. was stepping up its efforts to combat the virus outbreak that began in China.

Benchmarks dropped in Paris, London, Tokyo and most other markets. They rose in China, where authorities reported 433 new cases along with 29 additional deaths, suggesting the spread of infections there is slowing.

Worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak have fueled sell-offs around the globe. Futures for U.S. markets fell 0.6% early Thursday.

