New art exhibit opens to honor teaching

This past Thursday was the opening of the Art of Teaching Exhibit at the Twin Center for the Arts. The Magic Valley Arts Council partnered with Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and CapEd Credit Union and all of this came just in time for National Arts Education Week

The exhibit features the work of area school art teachers and students, who are often overlooked for their talent. Works from other guest artists—like Kim Critchfield—and Full Moon Gallery artists are shown are also on display.

Full Moon Gallery Artists are: Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien.

The exhibit will run until Nov. 2, so stop by and take a look!