New boutique hotel causes concern among Ketchum residents

The city of Ketchum held a City Council meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposed boutique hotel. But some residents are not on board.

On the corner of River Street and Main Avenue, developers are proposing a 72-foot hotel.

"I feel the concept of a hotel in this corner of town is broadly supported, many say they support the hotel, they just don't support the extent of the waivers,” said Neil Bradshaw, the mayor of Ketchum.

Not everybody is on board with this idea, for a multitude of reasons.

"The zoning of this site must be protected, what you've shown today, and what's been modified has not protected this zoning, I therefore request that you the council, reject the entire proposal that has been put before you,” said Dick Clotfelder, a resident of Ketchum.

The developers prepared a presentation, explaining what the building would look like. It would have a rooftop bar, and housing for the employees. Because of the topography of the land, which is on a slope, the height wouldn’t be even throughout the entire building.

In order for the contractors to start building, the city would have to sign a series of waivers, a height waiver and land size waiver to name a few.

“It comes down to the council to determine if there is a benefit not normally achieved in a project within this project, and is that benefit worth the cost of going outside of typical zoning standards for that zone,” said Courtney Hamilton, one of the council members.

The proposed hotel height would make it the tallest building in Ketchum, and double the height limit allowed without a waiver.

"You are granting a height waiver that is almost double, and you are reducing a setback by half,” said Ben Wurst, a lawyer.

The meeting lasted almost three hours, and the council members and public shared their opinions, and heard the developers’ plans for the hotel.

Through much deliberation, the council members approved the hotel but will continue having public meetings with the developers and the residents throughout the process.

“Approval of the Planned Unit Development Conditional Use Permit and CUP for the PEG Ketchum Hotel with Conditions,” read the minutes.

The two conditions are:

1. set a minimum setback on the west side of 16 feet

2. building must be LEED Silver Certified.