New buidling for Lincoln County pool hits a snag, but organizers hopeful and seek donations

On August, a new building project for the Lincoln County Pool hit a snag after the recreation district board decided not to move forward with the bids.

The recreation district received two bids, but passed on them due to the high price. The board plans to rebid in December, said Lincoln County Pool manager Jennifer Yost.

The restoration project has been in development for three years. It was estimated to cost about $330,000, but inflation now has the price at $500,000 and the board is actively fundraising to help with the costs.

"We do have a $150,000 grant, that I worked really hard in writing," Yost said. "We have other donations from the rec district and donations are coming from private citizens and companies."

Donors will be recognized on a sponsorship banner for the 2020 swim season, if they donate between $100-$2,999. Donations coming in at more than $3,000 will have a permanent plaque in the new building.

Yost said, the new features will improve ADA services, bigger locker rooms and office space. The building was built in the '70s and restoring it is much needed.

"We want it to be a durable building that's going to last another 40 to 50 years," she said .

Yost is also a swim coach, and for the last several years, the demand in using the pool for recreational or educational purposes has grown.

"My swim team when we started nine years ago had 19 kids and we had 59 kids this summer," Yost said.

Yost hopes the rebidding process will go smoothly for the construction project to start sometime next year.