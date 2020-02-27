New businesses opening in old Salvation Army Store

A new business is coming to downtown Twin Falls, it's called Second South.

It's going to be on the corner of Second Avenue South and Hansen Street where the Salvation Army Thrift Store used to be.

One couple bought the building and wanted to make it a food hall. It's going to be a place where people can come and enjoy food from different vendors and sit down to eat it together. They'll have Wi-Fi. So far they'll have Sage Cafe, The Smokey Bone BBQ, and they plan to offer beer and wine in the evenings.

In the summer, they are also going to have an outdoor seating area where there will be games and concerts.

"I hope it's going to be a fun place to come," said Dave Buddecke, who is in charge of the project with his wife Lisa. "We want it to be family friendly. We'd love to have events, we really want to utilize that outdoor space during the summer for events, and it's a great meeting place, a great gathering place for friends and family to come."

He says it should be open by this summer.