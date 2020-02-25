Court docs allege Lori Vallow's niece knows location of 2 missing Idaho children

The latest information comes in child custody documents between Brandon Boudreaux and his ex-wife as well as Lori Vallow's niece Melani Boudreaux.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing for more than 5 months dating back to last year.

New information obtained from child custody documents say someone knows the location of missing 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

KMVT has told about the connection between Lori Vallow and niece Melani Boudreaux. Mealni's ex-husband Brandon Boudreaux says she knows the children's whereabouts. That's according to child custody documents filed in the State of Arizona over a legal dispute between Melanie and Brandon Boudreaux.

"(Melani's) knowledge of the whereabouts of her aunt's two missing children and unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement in finding those children is daunting to (Brandon)," documents said.

Brandon also alleges being targeted by Melani in attempt to kill him.

In October of last year, audio from Brandon to dispatch authorities reveal the attempted murder on his life he believes his Melani was involved in.

"(Brandon) asserts that (Melani) had a million dollars of reasons to have (Brandon) killed," documents said. "(Brandon) believes that (Melani) was hoping to cash in on that policy to help (Melani) support the cult that she is believed to be a part of."

"Someone shot at your vehicle?" a 911 dispatcher says.

"Yeah, they hit my window and shattered my driver's side window," Brandon says.

Court documents say the car used in the alleged attempted murder of Brandon belong to Lori Vallow's dead ex-husband Charles Vallow.

In court documents, Brandon says someone wanted to kill him to collect a life insurance policy to fund cult-like activities he alleges Melanie and Lori as being a part of.

Rexburg Police continue to lead in the investigation to find the missing children. It's unknown whether Lori Vallow be extradited, the answer to that question will be answered March 2 next week when her next court appearance.