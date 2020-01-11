New freezing signs at St. Luke's reminds people of freezing temperatures

St. Luke's Hospital has installed new signs that turn blue when it is below freezing.

The signs are in the parking lot and near the doors.

The grounds supervisor Sam Hutchins says that the idea came from Wood River Valley.

"It helps to have a little reminder that it could still be icy, even if it's been a while since there has been snow, some things melt off of the car, leave a little black ice, someone throws their coffee out on the ground, so it doesn't take much,' said Hutchins. "We don't want people slipping and falling."

The signs will be taken in once it reaches spring, so they will stay in good condition.

