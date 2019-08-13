New headquarters planned for Idaho Fish and Game

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has reached a deal with the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation to build a new headquarters in Boise.

Fish and Game in a news release on Tuesday says construction of the 70,000-square-foot (6,500-square-meter) building is scheduled to begin in 2020 and be finished by 2022.

Fish and Game will lease the new building for 25 years from the foundation, a nonprofit established in 1990 to bolster the state's fishing, hunting and wildlife heritage through financial support of various projects and activities.

The lease would cost up to $1.2 annually, and when it ends Fish and Game would own the building outright.

Officials say the existing building from the mid-1960s has reached the end of its useful life and will be demolished to make room for the new headquarters.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)