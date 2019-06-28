New interpretive headsets allow for better communication with patients

St. Luke's now has new simultaneous interpretation headsets that they can distribute at events to better help an audience or patient understand what is being said.

The new equipment they just recently received through a donation provided them with 10 headsets and a transmitter for the translator to wear.

You might see them used at public events, conferences, hospital classes and seminars. This means 10 people in the audience can wear the headset and hear directly from the interpreter who is speaking into a microphone.

They are also in compliance with all national regulations and say these new headsets will make a world of difference.

“It's gonna be nice,” said Malena Rodriguez, supervisor of language services. “It’s gonna be less disruptive for the rest of the audience where there is somebody else besides the Spanish speaking person.”

The free interpretive services program has been around for 18 years in an effort to provide meaningful conversations with those who have limited English proficiency.

Some of the main languages they help interpret are Spanish, Arabic, Farsi, Swahili and American Sign Language.