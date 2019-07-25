New management seeks to complete Tamarack Resort project

Construction is in full swing for the Village Tamarack Resort project after being dormant for about 11 years. Workers are working throughout the resort and are aiming to complete three of six buildings by December.

Jon Reveal is the president of Tamarack Resort Holdings. He said it was a risk taking on the project but he's hopeful the resort will become a top-tier destination for the state.

"We hope to be in that group like Mammoth and Steamboat (ski resort) and areas like that with a plan community right here in the base," Reveal said.

Reveal was officially named the president of TRH in December. The village project stopped due to financial reasons.

"In 2008, during the Great Recession as it's call right now, there was a drop off in people that got into real estate. This place could just not sustain a $250 million project every year," said Reveal.

About 90 construction workers are at the site. Trisha Sears a broker with Tamarack realty expect to have 56 condos finished by their first phase.

"They start from studio condos for about 540 square feet up to three bedrooms pent houses, about 2,400 square feet," she said.

Sears expects to have prices listed as the year goes by.

The project also includes reinstalling their 'enigma' ski lift that was taken down in 2012. That project will start in September, Reveal explained.