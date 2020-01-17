New pedestrian signal installation could cause delays on Washington St.

The city of Twin Falls is giving drivers a heads up as they will begin a new construction project Friday.

It's on the corner of Caswell Ave and Washington St.

Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls says that they will be installing a blinking stop sign which will turn solid red when someone is in the crosswalk, and flashing red to let them know when they can stop and then go through. It is called the HAWK pedestrian signal.

He says that it will be important because two schools are right nearby.

“We began studying the intersection a little over 4 years ago, and that would include some data analysis and traffic counts, but it really came to head when we were able to apply for a grant that would help fund most of this project, all but 7 percent of it, said Palmer with the city of Twin Falls. “In addition to that, the larger concern was just student safety, it’s a very busy street.”

Construction is expected to last until Tuesday, so drivers should drive carefully through the area, and expect delays.