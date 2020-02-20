New public charter school opening in Twin Falls

A new school is coming to Twin Falls. It's called Pinecrest Academy.

Pinecrest Acadmey is a K-8 public charter school. There are Pinecrest academies around the country.

The school specializes in STEM, with a lot of hands-on learning activities for the students.

The principal of the school has worked in education since she graduated college, and is excited to be at a new school, so she can see it grow.

"Pinecrest is specific, it follows a STEM motto, which you have the science, technology, engineering and mathematics," said the principal Denise Tomchek. "We infuse our education with these four elements, and we have specials where the students have the opportunity to explore have hands on experience, get to work collaboratively with others and learn how to apply what they learn in the classroom. It's really bringing curriculum to life."

They are currently accepting applications for students in the Magic Valley to attend.

For more information, visit https://pinecrestidaho.org/ where people can find information about their next open house.