Two more dogs killed in mountain lion attacks in Wood River Valley

Two more mountain lions are added to the list of mountain lion attacks that have taken place in the past few days in the Wood River Valley.

Officers say their first priority is ensuring public safety. One of the mountain lions in Wednesday’s attack has been euthanized, and a trap has been set up in Gimlet to catch another. (Source: KMVT)

Magic Valley Fish and Game officers were notified Monday of two mountain lion attacks that took place over the weekend. A dog in Ketchum was injured in one attack and a dog in Gimlet was killed in the other.

On Wednesday, KMVT received news that two additional dogs were killed by mountain lions within blocks of one another.

Idaho Fish and Game officers say mountain lions have always lived upon us, and although more frequent, these incidents are not unheard of. These animals usually prey on deer and elk, but over time have become more emboldened and less fearful of humans, which could be prompting this change in behavior.

In the meantime, Fish and Game officers advise residents to stay safe and aware, along with a list of tips people should follow if they encounter a mountain lion:

- Stay calm. Either hold your ground or back away slowly. Do not turn your back on the lion.

- Do NOT run. Running may stimulate its natural instinct to chase.

- Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or has kittens.

- Never crouch down or bend over. Make yourself appear as big as possible. Aggressively wave your arms.

- Make loud sounds that do not sound like those made by prey. If attacked, fight back! It's critical to protect your neck and throat.

For more information about how to stay safe in lion country please visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website and search for "Living with Mountain Lions". To report direct encounters with mountain lions contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.