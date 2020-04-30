New social distancing guidelines for pets

To the surprise of many, a small number of pets have become infected with the coronavirus.

We reached out to Dr. Connie Rippel, from the Magic Valley Veterinary Hospital and this is what she had to say: "Originally they didn’t know for sure… Whether they could or not, because a lot of times viruses don’t spread back and forth from species to species, but it does look like humans can spread it to their pets. There have been no confirmed cases of pets spreading it to humans.”

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are putting new social distancing protocols for your loving animals. However, some pet owners are worried that concept will be hard for them to grasp.

"My dog is very much a momma's boy.” That’s what dog mom, Sarah Bender, said about her dog T.I. “I'm still going to let him snuggle because he's not like a kid who understands what social distancing is."

Just to clarify, owners and pets can still be close. However, health officials are asking that pets don’t to interact with other people or animals outside the home. Cats should stay indoors and canines should be leashed on walks and stay out of dog parks. And, it’s recommended to wash hands before making any contact.

"If you don't have COVID, you probably should be washing your hands. After you pet them, before you eat and after you do anything else, normally. If you do have Covid-19, then you should restrict your contact with your animals. Just as you are restricting your contact with other people," explained Dr. Rippel.

So far, positive pets have had mild symptoms after being infected by their owners. Now, if you feel your pet could have the virus, contact your veterinarian first. So, they can rule out whether testing is needed.

"The test is a different test than it is for people, as we do have an animal lab that has the testing capability," described Dr. Rippel.

It's important to remember that by making small modifications in your daily life, you can make a big difference for your four legged friends.

"Probably will start finding ways to make it better for us living wise, especially where we have three," expressed Jenny Castleberry, who is a dog mom of three.

