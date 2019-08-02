New stops signs added near school in Kimberly

New stop signs added to streets in front of a Kimberly school, according to a Facebook post from the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department.

A dispatch officer told KMVT they hope more media coverage will hopefully help people stop running the signs. KMVT did reach out to the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department via phone several times Thursday for comment, but was unable to get in touch with an officer at the time this story ran for air. The signs were however photographed and several vehicles were seen driving past them without stopping. The Facebook post indicating their addition of the intersection of Center Street West and Emerald South by the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department is in its entirety, below.

"As many of you have seen today, the intersection of Center Street West and Emerald South now has stop signs for all directions. This will hopfully help with the new school year traffic. Please be alert and stop. Officers are patrolling. We are understanding in our enforcement as the community adjusts to this new traffic control device."