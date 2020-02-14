New study says Idaho drivers are among nation's rudest

A new report states Idaho is in second place when it comes to the rudest drivers in America.

Here in Idaho, rates of tailgating are extremely high --- almost five times the national average.

The study is from Insurify, a website that compares insurance.

The report indicated rude drivers do not yield; for instance yielding to a pedestrian.

Also, the site says rude drivers do not stop for a red light, school bus, or stop signs.

Failure to yield violations are also much more common in the Gem State than in others.

However, Matthew Conde, Idaho's AAA spokesman, said perhaps Idaho's fast growing population might be the cause.

"We are just grouped in more tightly," Conde said. "We need to make sure we keep that following distance; make sure that our speeds are reasonable that we are signaling when we are lane changing."

He said Idahoans are very courteous people overall, "and we just need to make sure that we are putting our best foot forward on the road."