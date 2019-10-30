Newest section of Canyon Rim Trail opens

The Canyon Rim Trail is one step closer to being complete. Tuesday afternoon, the city of Twin Falls celebrated connecting a continuous 7.5 miles of trail completed to-date.

The trail now goes all the way from Shoshone Falls to Washington Street at Federation Road.

The city's parks and recreation department in conjunction with the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce had been trying to get this latest section of trail completed, but since it was on private property, they had to collaborate with the land owners.

"It's a great thing for those of us who live here, it's a great thing for visitors, and truthfully it's one of those important things that we need for place making for Twin Falls. So that we are one of those places that people love to live work and play in now and well into the future," said Shawn Barigar, Twin Falls mayor and chamber president and CEO.

Barigar tells KMVT though, they are thinking of other trails that they can work on in the area as well, but nothing is set in stone yet.