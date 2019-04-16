Minidoka County adds text to 911 system

Improvements are being implemented to how Minidoka County residents access emergency services, thanks to work of County Sheriff Eric Snar.

The improvements will come in the form of a new public safety service that allows residents in an emergency situation to send a text message to 911, when they are unable to make a call. While the service is not intended to be viewed as a replacement to the traditional voice dialing method of accessing 911 emergency services, it is intended to be viewed as an enhancement to the system currently in place.

"This is the next step in our goal of becoming the next gen. 911," Lt. Rob Cobbley says. "Not every agency has yet, and so we're trying to lead the pack in this area. Our surrounding counties will be adapting to it as well, I'm sure. For now we're the only county in our local region that has it."

Cobbley goes on to say the new text to 911 service is all part of better serving the citizens of Minidoka County.