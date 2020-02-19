Commissioners take the next steps for the Lincoln County Courthouse

The Lincoln County Commissioners are moving forward with selecting an architect for a new courthouse.

"Let’s go and interview our architects and our builders whichever one they are, and let them come back," said Roy Hubert, one of the Lincoln County Commissioners.

This decision has not come easily, as not every commissioner agrees and many community members are upset as well.

"I've run these numbers every which way but backwards, including both architects and it’s clear to me that these projects are going to cost almost identical amounts and if they are going to cost almost identical amounts, why would we go against the public that four times have told us they want to renovate," said Rebecca Wood, a Lincoln County Commissioner.

Many believe they would be ruining a piece of Lincoln County history, as well as an economic facet to their downtown and have decided to start a recall petition.

"A lot of the community is not happy with the decision they have made to move forward with a new courthouse so that’s why there are two recall petitions for those two commissioners out there getting signatures," said Brenda Farnworth, the County Clerk.

They are now out trying to get 442 registered voters to sign each petition because they are upset that they are moving forward with building a new courthouse.

"If they return those petitions to me by the 3rd of April and they have enough registered signatures on it, it will go on the primary ballot in May," Farnworth said.

While the commissioners voted to move forward, one still believes that isn’t the right choice

"You have damaged history, damaged the town, all for projects that cost exactly the same," said Wood.