Night of Stars Dinner & Auction postponed

The Boys and Girls Club is postponing its annual Night of Stars Dinner & Auction.

The auction was to be held on May 1; now, it will be Friday, Sept. 18, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center.

The annual event brings in over $500,000 for the three clubs in Twin Falls, Rupert and Buhl. This funding makes up 30% of the organization's operating budget, which goes to support staff. The staff help with mentoring and building relationship with kids, and teaching programs that are offered both after school and in the summer, as well as field trips, transportation, etc.

Postponing the dinner and auction took a severe hit to the club's finances, but they're making adjustments.

"We're providing breakfast, lunch and a snack and partnering with businesses to bring in dinner, so this is really their safe haven honestly during this time, especially when this is all over and they can escape some of those things they may be going in at home," Rashell Eskelsen said, the director of resource in development of the Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley.

Three clubs remain open, offering emergency childcare to support first responders, healthcare workers, essential community personnel and those parents who must work to maintain employment.