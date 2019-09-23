No increase in measles cases in the US for second week

For the second week in a row, the number of measles cases in the U.S. remained the same.

Two cases were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, but they were determined to not be measles.

That means the total number of cases remains the same.

So far this year, 1,241 cases have been confirmed in 31 states. The majority of those cases were among people who are not vaccinated.

More than 75-percent of cases are linked to outbreaks in New York.

Even without any new cases reported, this outbreak is the largest in the U.S. since 1992.

Measles can cause serious complications that lead to hospitalization, such as pneumonia and encephalitis.

