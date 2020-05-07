Nonprofits across Idaho make final push for donations on last day of Idaho Gives

If you haven't donated during Idaho Gives, there's still time before it ends Thursday night at midnight.

Nonprofits across the state have been raising money during the annual Idaho Gives event, including ones in Twin Falls.

One of those, People for Pets, formally known as the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, has raised more then $4,900.

While that may seem like a lot, that's actually not the case, as the group frequently sees vet bills for the month nearing $12,000, explained office manager Cassie Champlin.

"We would be ecstatic to have at least $5,000 dollars," Champlin said. "Our vet bills can reach up to $12,000 a month, so you can imagine it's very hard to stretch over the length of a whole year."

Champlin also reminds everyone who wants to give to People for Pets any time during the year, not just during Idaho Gives, can check out their paypal account, or send them a check.