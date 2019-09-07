North Canyon names new CEO, talks about hospital's growth and vision

There are some changes coming into the leadership at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

The hospital recently announced Chief Executive Officer Tim Powers is transitioning out of his role, with current Chief Operating Officer, J'Dee Adams taking over the position sometime in the fall.

"Tim and I had the chance to work together for five years. It's been a great experience for me," Adams said. "And being able to see the vision that he started out and being able to implement that and build on it. The continuity, I think that's a big piece for small hospitals."

Adams said Powers was a part of the efforts where the center was able to expand its services into other Magic Valley areas.

"We just recently opened a clinic in Buhl, we opened a clinic in Twin Falls and we have plans to open a clinic in Jerome. We want to be able to extend the services we offer here in the entire Magic Valley," Adams said.

With the support of Gooding County voters and Power's leadership, the hospital's taxing district was dissolve.

"The dissolution of the hospital taxing district really allowed us to partnered with Mayo Clinic and go out to employers," Adams said.

In Statement Powers said, "I tell everybody, this has been the best professional experience I’ve had in my career. There’s something special about being in healthcare in a small community,” said Powers. “The atmosphere, environment, and enthusiasm that our employees, our community, our board, and our providers have about our hospital and what we’re doing is extraordinary. I feel blessed to have been such an integral part of this transformation.”

Adams is thankful for the opportunity to lead the North Canyon Medical Center family and continuing the vision of providing healthcare services in Southern Idaho.

"North Canyon still has that warmth family feel and I think that's important in health care," he said.