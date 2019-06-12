North Canyon Medical Center opens Twin Falls clinic

North Canyon Medical Center has opened an orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls, six months after announcing a new location.

In January, KMVT reported that the hospital wanted to expand into the Twin Falls market. On Wednesday, they held a ribbon cutting for the orthopedic clinic located on Eastland Avenue, north of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel building.

"It’s a full body care opportunity, so we take care of fingers, toes, shoulders, hips, knees and anything in between," said Toby Anderton, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon with North Canyon Medical.

They will treat injuries from a broken wrist to crush injuries and even accidentally sawing a finger.

"We really would like to do the best that we can. All of our tables are high-low lifts, so if you're older you don't have to climb up onto something so you don't fall off," Anderton said. "Things like that we try to be really thoughtful of to take care of the things that people would need even though they don't know they need it."

The clinic is also capable to perform numbing and performing surgeries as well, so it is another alternative than going to the emergency room.