North Canyon Medical Center to open clinic in Jerome

The North Canyon Medical Center will be opening a new clinic in Jerome County.

The clinic will be at the Heritage Plaza right behind the valley country store on 93. They are hoping to be opening this fall, as they just began construction this week.

North Canyon Medical Center which currently has it's main campus in Gooding, and two other clinics in Buhl and Twin Falls is excited to be offering their services to people in Jerome.

They will be occupying he first floor of the building.

"We will start out with Doctor Ryan Turner, a pediatrician will be joining us. Then we will have urgent care services here 7 days a week, and we will have X-Ray and lab to support that, and we will have general surgery orthopedics as well," said JDee Adams, the CEO of North Canyon Medical Center.

They are currently working on getting the building ready and are hoping to be opening their doors in the fall.