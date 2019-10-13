North Canyon Medical Center unveils new equipment

North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding is adding a new member to the family.

However, it's probably not what you think it is.

Dr. Guy Grooms, an orthopedic surgeon at North Canyon Medical Center, explains.

“The Mako is a surgical robot, and it's been around for 7 or 8 years. It allows us to make precision bone cuts when we perform knee replacements and hip replacements,” Grooms stated.

It also has some other benefits Grooms said.

“It allows people to get back to more active things like tennis, skiing, and so forth. It also minimizes the trauma to the surrounding tissue, so people have less pain, they recover faster, they're on crutches or a walker for less time,” Grooms explained.

After getting used to the machine, the doctors are ready for their first surgeries using it.

“We have three Mako surgeries this Tuesday. So those will be the first done in this hospital, and we think the first in central Idaho,” Grooms stated.

Needless to say, using computers and cameras, the Mako robot is changing how knee and hip replacements are done.

“You know, there were always things we knew about the bio mechanics of the knee, that we could never really take advantage of and translate it into a better knee. And no with the robot we can pre plan everything according to how the knee actually moves, before we make any cuts. And it puts the prosthesis in just the right place, to get patients the best range of motion, the best ability, and the best chance to get back to really active things like sports,” Grooms said.

