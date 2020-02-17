Flu closes North Valley Academy in Gooding for several days

Students and staff at North Valley Academy in Gooding are enjoying a long weekend due to school being canceled because of sickness.

Principal Jeff Klamm tells KMVT they came to the decision to cancel school for a couple days, due to 18% of their students being out sick, as well as some staff members. KMVT became aware of the decision on Friday.

He, along with the head administrator, made the decision to take advantage of the long President's Day weekend to clean and disinfect the entire school. They will also be cleaning Tuesday as well, and will return to school Thursday.

“We want kids in class as much as possible, same thing with the teachers," Klamm said. "Teachers at school as much as possible, writing lesson plans. And so my goal is to get students healthy, get staff healthy, so that way they can come back more inspired to learn, instead of just trying to make it through the day, because they got a runny nose or the cough."

And about this time last year they closed the school for the same reason, something which Klamm says helped them make the decision to close down again this year.