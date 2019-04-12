Noted author visits College of Southern Idaho campus

Author of the latest book "On Desperate Ground: The Marines at The Reservoir, the Korean War's Greatest Battle". Hampton Sides, spoke at the College of Southern Idaho on Thursday. His talk was part of CSI's Eagle View Lecture Series, presented by the College's Honors program.

In a pamphlet advertising the event, Sides is described as a Yale Graduate and the 2015 Miller Distinguished Scholar at the Santa Fe Institute as well as a board member of the Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference. Side's told KMVT he wasn't only on campus to talk about his new book, but also the way history in general is told, and the need to bring it back to storytelling, especially for today's younger generation.

"These kids just find it dull, because it's often taught as a recitation of facts, figures and place, names in these big fat text books," Sides said. "We need to get back to telling stories. Telling narratives that really pull you in, and acquaint you with the time period."

For more information on the CSI Eagle View Lecture, contact Brian Dobbs at 208-732-6266.