OHV safety fair sees high number of participants

It's the best year on record for the 9th annual Magic Mountain Off Highway Vehicle Safety Fair.

Idaho law requires that anyone under the age of 16 who may be operating a vehicle such as an ATV, UTV, or motorbike, must participate in an OHV safety class.

One of those classes just came to a conclusion Sunday morning at Magic Mountain, where 87 children became certified. In past years an average of only 60 children were certified.

“Every year we still average about 12 fatalities, so we need to get ahead of that, and each year new children come into age to participate,” said Rich Gummersall with the safety fair.

Numerous classes are held in the Twin Falls area, the next one will be on July 11.