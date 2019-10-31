The O'Leary band instrument scholarship program started approximately 17 years ago. Originally, the goal was to provide enough instruments for O'Leary students to be in the band free of charge. Eventually it expanded to include all of Twin Falls school district secondary band programs.

Bar J Wranglers will be performing at the event Friday, Nov. 1 at 6pm at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls High School.

Tickets are $15 and available at O'Leary Middle School, Vickers Western Store (across from Kmart) and Ace Hardware (5th Ave. E. Gooding).

