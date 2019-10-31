Oakely Fire Department responds to structure fire on Oct. 30

The Oakley Fire Department responded to a fire at 700 E 2000 S at 6 a.m. on Oct. 30.

The fire was in structures that were adjacent to the home, and was quickly spreading to the home.

The Oakley Fire Chief Harlow Clark said a man, woman, four children and the man's father were all home and made it out of the home before anyone was injured.

Burley Fire Department, Oakley Fire Department and West End Fire Protection all responded to the call.

The fire never made it to the home, but did engulf the surrounding structures.