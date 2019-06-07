Oakley High group in the running for $10K grant

A Magic Valley school is in the running for a $10,000 grant for an invention.

Oakley High School students were 1 of 35 in the nation who were chosen by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to possibly get money to build an invention.

There were two parts to this grant — the initial application was for them to get chosen as an "Excite" Award recipient, which they were part of the 35 chosen.

Now, their instructor Lisa Hitt will go to MIT in June to get more about invention training.

In July, the group will sit down and make a budget and put in an application about exactly what they want to do and prototype. If they are given the $10,000, they will be able to create it and present it at MIT next year.

"Which means we can design something that could solve, potentially solve world problems," said Yvette Hansen, a student.

"It'd be pretty great to get $10,000 because we can support classes more and we'd be able to do more stuff," said Zachary Nelson, another student.

Initially, the group decided they'd like to invent something that could improve school safety, but that was just one of their ideas.