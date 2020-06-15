Oakley senior raising money for cancer patients

The coronavirus isn't stopping one Oakley senior from doing her senior project and helping out a loved one at the same time.

Emeree Larsen has organized a color run, art auction and breakfast for her senior project.

The whole event is a fundraiser for cancer patients in Cassia County.

The event itself, called Grandma Peg's Art in the Park, is inspired by her art teacher and friend, Peg Presba, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

However, she did have to make some adjustments due to the pandemic, but is now ready to go next Saturday.

"The auction was originally going to be a regular style auction, but now it's going to be a silent auction, so people can just come through, bid on stuff and then leave their name and their phone number and we will call them if they get the highest bid," Larsen said. "So then they're not having to stay around with a lot of people. We're going to have our people with the breakfast wearing gloves and making sure we have lots of hand sanitizer around the whole place. So we're trying to just stay within the COVID-19 guidelines."

The event takes part at the Oakley City Park, the race and breakfast begins at 7 a.m., and if that's a little too early for you, they are also accepting donations if you are unable to attend.