October may be the best month for fall travel

It turns out that the month of October is the busiest time for traveling in the fall. So in case a person were on the fence, this may be the perfect time to book that trip.

TripAdvisor issued a fall travel survey to more than 3,000 travelers, and 41% responded, saying they plan to take a trip this month.

Owner of local travel agency, Ellen Drown, tells KMVT that during this time, families plan short trips around fall break; and, that places like Europe and Disney parks are great places to go to beat the summer rush.

"It's so hard going to some of these places because they are so jam-packed, and if they can avoid those places in the summer and enjoy them better in the fall, they'll have a much better vacation," Drown said.

Beating the crowds also mean better pricing. Drown suggests booking these trips a year in advance, before they sell out fast. So whether it's a fall foliage tour or a cruise to the islands, October may be the best month for a getaway.

