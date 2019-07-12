Office on Aging looking for caring volunteers

The Office on Aging is looking for some caring people to be an ombudsman to advocate for the rights of seniors in nursing homes and assisted living homes.

Shawna Wasko speaks about why advocating for seniors is important.

What an ombudsman would do would be to go to different nursing homes and assisted living homes and help make the people living there feel like they have a voice.

Often times, the people living there do not have any family left, and they are all alone, so it is important to have someone there to let them know that they are heard.

After a short training, the volunteers would go into these homes and make the seniors comfortable and heard. Shawna Wasko, said that it is important for these seniors to know they have the same rights that everyone else does.

“They're vulnerable, and to be moved into this facility, you're out of your home, you're out of your environment and so anything that we can do to help them understand that they still have the rights that everyone else does. We have many times that they might be evicted from a facility or so we can go in and help them find another one, help them resolve an issue that they have in that facility,” Wasko said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming an ombudsman, they can call Amanda Scott at 208-933-2396.