The Twin Falls Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance at the 100 block of Moreland Avenue, at approximately 2:59 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Upon their arrival it was reported to officers that a male subject was stabbed and transported by ground ambulance.

Officers say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This incident is currently being investigated, and KMVT will continue to update this story as more details become known.