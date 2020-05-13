Official: Idaho virus outbreak linked to family gathering

Idaho health officials say a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been confirmed in Washington County, leading to the voluntary shutdown of a food processing plant.

Southwest District Health said Wednesday that the individuals infected with the virus work at Fry Foods Inc. in Weiser.

Company Human Resources Manager Douglas Arnold Wold says eight workers are infected, and all attended a family gathering of at least 30 people last weekend or are related to someone who attended.

Wold says some people from Utah took part. He says the plant will remain closed until the owners believe it is safe to reopen.