Official: State roads becoming dangerous

A state official says Idaho's roads are becoming increasingly dangerous with distracted drivers and a growing number of motorists.

The director of the Idaho Department of Transportation says technology is to blame for much of the problem. Legislation to impose a statewide ban on handheld cellphone use while driving is pending in the Senate, and distracted driving legislation is pending in the House.

Brian Ness was before the committee to present his agency's budget. Republican Gov. Brad Little has proposed a 7.9% increase from last year to $785 million.

Much of that is federal money and money from state gas taxes and vehicle registration.