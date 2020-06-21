Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas' capital say at least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals.

Tweets from EMS and Austin police say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin.

Further information wasn't immediately available. It's unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.

